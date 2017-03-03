How Radar, Drugs Can Help India Prep To Counter Chemical War: 10 Facts

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and Army chief General Bipin Rawat look at Indian Army products.

New Delhi: A host of technologies - meant to counter the threat of nuclear, chemical and biological warfare -- developed by India's defense research organization DRDO were handed over to the army on Thursday. The technologies also included India's first indigenously made weapons locating radar and a number of drugs to combat radiation sickness and minimize the effects of chemical warfare. Speaking on the occasion, Defence Minister Manohar Parikkar said, "We should be prepared for any kind of warfare" adding that the radar could even be used to bring down firing at the Line of Control. Army chief Bipin Rawat was also present on the occasion.