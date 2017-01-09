How Much Black Money? Asks Opposition As Notes Ban Data Still Missing

Govt & RBI are not giving amount of withdrawn currency deposited in d banks as it seems that it has crossed d figure of 15.44 lakh crore. - SHARAD YADAV (@SharadYadavMP) January 8, 2017

The opposition has criticised the centre for not releasing data on how much of the banned 500 and 1,000 notes are back in the banking system, eight days after the deadline to deposit old notes in banks expired.While the Reserve Bank of India, on Thursday, said that they are still verifying the data, Janata Dal (United) lawmaker Sharad Yadav tweeted today to claim all the money is back with banks.Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said, "This means black money has now been converted to white."Supporting the centre's demonetisation drive, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley attacked the opposition for criticising reformatory policies."The difference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi was clear - the Prime Minister was thinking of the next generation while Rahul Gandhi was only looking at how to disrupt the next session of Parliament," the minister said.Reacting to Mr Jaitley's statement, the Congress alleged that the PM has "destroyed" the generation."What the Prime Minister has done is that he has successfully destroyed this generation. The manner in which the economy has tanked; the manner in which jobs have been lost; the GDP is dipping. What is there to talk about the next generation," said Congress leader Manish Tewari.Earlier on Sunday, the Income Tax department asked all banks to report on their cash deposits between April 1 and November 9, to scrutinize accounts that have seen an abnormal spike in deposits leading up to the ban on 500 and 1,000 rupee notes by the centre.The department further stated that all accounts, including those in cooperative banks and post offices, must be either linked to the respective PAN cards or a FORM 60 declaration for people without a PAN by the end of February.