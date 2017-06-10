How Many Free SBI ATM Withdrawals Are Allowed Per Month

The country's largest lender, State Bank of India (SBI) has clarified on charges for ATM withdrawals, cheque book and other facilities. After the revision in charges, for pulling out cash at ATMs using State Bank Buddy will attract Rs 25 per transaction. SBI in release stated that "not all ATM transactions are chargeable". It said that the charges are applicable only for State Bank Buddy using ATMs (This is applicable only for State Bank Buddy Customer). Whereas, the limit of four free ATM withdrawals in a month applies to the basic savings bank deposit account.Normal saving bank accounts will continue to get eight free ATM transactions in metros (five SBI ATMs + three other bank ATMs). In non-metros, 10 free transactions (five SBI ATM + five other bank ATMs), apart from the bank transactions.SBI has also revised charges for other services for its customers, from June 1. Here are the key changes:Customers with a Basic Savings Bank Deposit will get four free withdrawals (including ATMs) in a month, after which withdrawals will be charged - at Rs 50 plus service tax at an SBI branch and at Rs 20 plus service tax at other bank ATMs.SBI said that issuance of new debit cards will be charged from June 1 and only the RuPay Classic Card will be issued for free.Online fund transfer through IMPS will now be charged Rs 5 plus service tax for amounts of up to Rs 1 lakh; Rs 15 plus service tax for above Rs 1 lakh and up to Rs 2 lakh, and Rs 25 plus service tax for amounts above Rs 2 lakh and up to Rs 5 lakh.From June 1, a customer with a Basic Savings Bank Deposit will have to pay Rs 30 plus service tax for a 10-leaf cheque book, Rs 75 with service tax for a 25-leaf cheque book and Rs 150 plus service tax for a 50-leaf cheque book.SBI said exchanging up to 20 soiled notes or for value up to Rs 5,000 will not attract any charges. However, more than 20 pieces of soiled notes will attract a charge of Rs 2 per piece or Rs 5 per Rs 1,000 plus service tax whichever is higher on the entire tender, the bank said. For example, for 25 pieces of Rs 500, which is equal to Rs 12,500, the charges will be Rs 2 per piece (Rs 50 plus service tax) or Rs 5 per Rs 1,000 (Rs 62.50 plus service tax). The amount charged will be Rs 62.50 plus service tax.SBI said cash deposits of up to Rs 10,000 (in multiples of 100) through banking correspondents will be charged at 0.25 per cent of the value with a minimum of Rs 2 and maximum of Rs 8 plus service tax. Cash withdrawal of up to Rs 2,000 (in multiples of 100) through the same channel will be charged at Rs 2.50 per cent of the transaction value (minimum of Rs 6) plus service tax.