Jagga Jasoos: How Katrina Kaif 'Rescued' Ranbir Kapoor After He Was Accused Of Mansplaining Soon after Katrina and Ranbir jumped into promotional duties for the film, they featured in a video (which is now viral) in which Ranbir allegedly mansplained Katrina interrupting her several times

90 Shares EMAIL PRINT Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor co-star in Jagga Jasoos for the third time New Delhi: Highlights 'My dynamic with her has always been like Tom and Jerry,' said Ranbir Katrina said they talk without any filters 'We come, we sit on these chairs and we just talk,' she added Jagga Jasoos. The two have been featuring in headlines for appearing to contradict and cut each other short in promotional interviews for Jagga Jasoos. When asked about their sudden frenemy-like behaviour, both Katrina and Ranbir told NDTV it's just a reflection of their real-life rapport, which is a lot like Tom and Jerry, if you know what we mean. "In the last seven years, there's been a lot of conjecture about my life and her life, independently, because of Jagga Jasoos and all of that. Whatever we have been talking about since the last 15-10 days, there's nothing like design. It's not like we have thought this through that 'Okay, we are going to say this, take revenge on this one, or someone said this, so we are going to do that'," Ranbir told NDTV in an interview.



"I think my dynamic with her has always been like Tom and Jerry. I'm constantly fighting with her and want to pull her leg. There are certain things I say which is out of context and which is foolish but I just say that to mildly p**s her off,



"That's it. There is no negativity or eerie layer behind it. When I said Katrina has not overacted and not acted at all on a reality show, I meant it as a joke because in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, she's so natural that it doesn't seem like she's acting," he also explained.



Only last month it was reported that



That's when Ranbir interrupted to say "#mansplaining!"



Soon after Katrina and Ranbir jumped into promotional duties for the film, they featured in a video (which is now viral) in which Ranbir



"There is zero thought, zero plan, zero conversation. We come, we sit on these chairs and we just talk and I think maybe with maybe not a lot of filters," she added.



Watch part of the interview here:





Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor dated for six years before breaking-up in 2016. For a while,



Meet Jagga and Jughead with Jagga Jasoos arriving in theatres on July 14.





