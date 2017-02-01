Hours Before Budget, Row At Hospital Where Ex-Union Minister Ahamed Died

Highlights Congress leaders alleged E Ahamed's family wasn't allowed access to him He was admitted to government-run RML Hospital after cardiac arrest This is complete high-handedness of the government, alleged Congress

At a hospital where former Union Minister E Ahamed died late last night, there was a huge row as top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi arrived amid allegations that family members were not allowed access to the parliamentarian.Mr Ahamed, 78, died at around 2.15 am of a cardiac arrest, hours after he collapsed in parliament during President Pranab Mukherjee's speech.The Congress alleged that even Mr Ahamed's family was not allowed to see him at the government-run Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.Mr Ahamed's son, daughters and son-in-law allegedly had an argument with the hospital authorities."I arrived three hours ago... They have no explanation as to why we cannot see him," Mr Ahamed's son was quoted as saying by news agency ANI."As a son I have the right to see him. We are shocked," he said.Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders also arrived at the hospital."They rushed to the RML hospital because E Ahamed's family is not being permitted to meet him or to know about his well-being. This is complete high-handedness of the government," Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told the Press Trust of India.A member of Mr Ahamed's Indian Union Muslim League party was quoted by ANI as saying: "We repeatedly requested the doctors that the family members are coming, they should be allowed to meet him. They said that they will make arrangement but when we approached they refused. It is injustice and cruelty when the daughter and son are stopped."Mr Ahamed was Minister of State for External Affairs in Manmohan Singh's government.He was initially admitted to the emergency ward. He was later shifted to the trauma centre, where doctors tried to revive him and then put him on life support.After his death, opposition parties said the budget must be postponed by a day as a mark of respect.There was massive confusion over the budget on Wednesday morning. Sources, however, said the government had consulted with opposition parties and the budget would be announced as scheduled.