Hours After Kashmir Cabinet Reshuffle, 2 Ministers Resign

Senior People's Democratic Party minister Basharat Bukhari on Friday resigned from Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's cabinet, hours after being inducted into the ministry. Mr Bukhari took the sudden step apparently irked over being stripped of important portfolios of relief, rehabilitation and revenue portfolio and allotted less significant portfolio of horticulture."I have stated the reason behind my action in my resignation letter to Chief Minster Mehbooba Mufti," Mr Bukhari told NDTV.Ms Mufti on Friday also re-inducted Altaf Bukhari, legislator from Amira Kadal, into her council of ministers.Altaf Bukhari has been assigned the education portfolio. Consequently, Basharat Bukhari was assigned the horticulture portfolio.Basharat Bukhari held relief, rehabilitation and revenue portfolio till the reshuffle.Ms Mufti has now assigned relief, rehabilitation and revenue portfolio to AR Veeri, who held the public works portfolio earlier.Another minister and influential Shia leader Imran Ansari also resigned soon after the reshuffle. Mr Ansari was expecting a better portfolio than his existing ministry of IT, youth services and sports."I have submitted my resignation to the chief minister at 4:30pm," Mr Ansari told NDTV.