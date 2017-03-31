Hospitals Told To Set Up Rooms To Treat Heatstroke Patients

The Maharashtra government has directed state-run district hospitals and medical colleges to set up special rooms to treat patients affected by heatwave, the legislative council was informed on Thursday.The sudden rise in day temperatures and the prevailing heatwave conditions in the state figured in the Council on Thursday.All 36 district, 125 sub-district hospitals and medical colleges have been asked to set up special rooms to treat patients suffering from symptoms of heatstroke, said Minister for Public Health Deepak Sawant."Normally, these instructions are issued in April, but they have been issued in March itself due to rise in temperatures," Mr Sawant said.He said so far, two persons, one each in Aurangabad and Solapur, are reported to have died due to heatwave.Meanwhile, Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Chandrakant Patil, speaking to reporters, said the government has issued advisory of "Do's" and "Dont's" for the public to follow in view of the heat-wave like conditions.Mr Patil said there was no provision for compensation to people who succumb to extreme heatwave conditions.Intervening in the debate, Council Chairman Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar mentioned about the committee of experts and NGOs set up by Parliament to dwell on climate change, and said the state, too, needs to set up such a panel."At least the House should set up such a committee comprising all party members to dwell on the issue," he said.Speaking in the Upper House, Hemant Takle (NCP) said the government was not serious about the handling the issue of heatwave. Day temperatures in places like Chandrapur, Yavatmal and Nanded had already touched 42 to 43 degrees Celsius.Meanwhile, sources in the Relief and Rehabilitation department said the government has issued general advisory asking people to take precautions during the summer season.