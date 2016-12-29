Hope For Better Ties With India In 2017, Says China

China hopes for better ties with India in 2017 by resolving differences over India's admission into elite Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) and listing of Jaish chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN as the two nations signed off their most engaging year bogged down by the twin issues."This year has seen a steady development of China-India relations, with the two countries marching towards the goal of building a more closely-knit partnership for development," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told PTI summing up Beijing's perception of the outgoing year and its vision of Sino-Indian ties for the next year."The leadership of the two countries have maintained frequent contacts" despite the differences, she said, referring to a number of meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at multilateral foras like G-20 and BRICS summit.She said that the dialogues and consultations have been going on in an orderly fashion at all levels and practical cooperation in various fields has been carried out steadily."As close neighbours, it is natural for our two big countries to have differences, and we have been exploring ways to resolve them through diplomatic channels. The main theme of China-India relations remains friendship and cooperation," she said, holding out hope for a more fruitful year for bilateral ties next year with the resolution of the two major issues."For the year 2017, China would like to work with India for better implementation of the important consensus reached between the leadership, greater political mutual trust, wider mutually beneficial cooperation and properly management of differences so as to ensure a sustained and steady development of China-India relations," she said.