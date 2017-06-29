Honey, I Shrunk Shah Rukh Khan. The Role Of VFX In His Next Film

Actor Shah Rukh Khan, who is currently filming Aanand L Rai's next, is playing a dwarf in the untitled film. For SRK's look, the makers of the film are using advanced technology inspired from Hollywood films like The Hobbit and The Lord Of The Rings and 'oversized costumes,' reports mid-day. "The makers will not superimpose SRK's face on a dwarf actor. They will shoot using Forced Perspective, a technique that employs optical illusion to make an object appear farther away, closer, larger or smaller than it actually is. It will make SRK look shorter," a source told mid-day. While the actor's company Red Chillies VFX is working on the special effects. An office has also been set up in Mumbai's Goregaon for the post-production edits.
Highlights
- Shooting will be done using a technique called Forced Perspective
- An office has been set up in Goregaon for the post-production edits
- Oversized costumes will be made for SRK
Of SRK's character, Mr Rai earlier told news agency IANS, "It is a movie on a vertically challenged special person. I enjoyed while shooting for the film. I think technically these kind of films should be made in India. I feel proud that my team is doing that."
The Dwarf & his Director! @iamsrk@aanandlrai#RaeesSuccessPartypic.twitter.com/h0K2XbwIow— Red Chillies Ent (@RedChilliesEnt) January 30, 2017
The film went on floors in Mumbai last month. Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, who co-starred with SRK in 2012's Jab Tak Hai Jaan, are also part of the film. Writer-actor Tigmanshu Dhulia is playing SRK's father.
Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan, 51, also revealed that he wants Salman Khan to feature in a cameo in his film. SRK played magician Gogo Pasha in Salman's last release Tubelight. "There is a guest appearance in Aanand's film that I'd like Salman to consider. We are still working on it. But, I would like him to play the role. I am going to speak to him when we get time. Salman and I only meet at 3 am, so we have to wait for the apt time," Shah Rukh told DNA.
mid-day reports that the untitled film also has remixed version of veteran actor Shashi Kapoor's hit song Hum Ko Tum Pe Pyar Aaya from Jab Jab Phool Khile. "SRK will be seen dancing to the song. It's an amusing sequence in the film," said a source.