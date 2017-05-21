Homebuyers' Protest In Noida Blocks Traffic, Kills 7-Year-Old In Ambulance

A seven-year-old boy on his way to hospital died after the ambulance he was in got stuck in a blockade in Noida, near Delhi. Luv Kush was suffering from high fever and was on way to Delhi's premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences. But on his way AIIMS from his home in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, the ambulance got caught in a 10-km jam triggered by protesting homebuyers in Noida's Sector 128.According to the police, around 200 homebuyers were protesting against the builder mafia in Noida for delay in possession of their flats. They had blocked a section of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway.The ambulance remained stuck for an hour before it ran out of oxygen. The boy's health deteriorated and he couldn't be saved.The boy's family, who was in the ambulance, pleaded with the police to make way for the vehicle. Eyewitnesses alleged that though there was a large police contingent on the spot, they didn't help and instead remained mute spectators.The local police said they are yet to receive any complaint from the family. A case has been filed against the protesters for blocking the road.