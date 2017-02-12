Home Ministry Website Blocked After Attempted Hack: Report

The website of the Ministry of Home Affairs was reportedly hacked today, prompting authorities to temporarily block it, an official told news agency Press Trust of India. The Home Ministry website was immediately blocked by the National Informatics Centre after an attempted hack was noticed. Computer emergency response teams are looking into the incident, the official said. Further details were awaited.Last month, suspected Pakistan-affiliated operatives had hacked the official website of the elite National Security Guard (NSG) and defaced it with an abusive message against the Prime Minister along with anti-India content. The hackers of the NSG website had identified themselves as 'Alone Injector', and posted the offensive content on the site's home page.According to official data released this month, more than 700 websites of various central and state government departments have reportedly been hacked in the past four years and a total of 8,348 persons have been arrested for their involvement in these cyber crimes.