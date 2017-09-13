Home Ministry Puts 1,200 Foreign Funded NGOs On Notice For Violations

Continuing its crackdown on foreign-funded NGOs, the Home Ministry has sent notices to over 1,200 non-profits across the country for violating the stringent law that regulates non-profits that receive money from abroad. Sources told NDTV that these groups had been cautioned earlier that they were slipping on the rules and told to get their house in order.This time, the central government has threatened the 1,222 non-profits ordered to validate the bank accounts in which they receive foreign funds with penal action as well.The long list of defaulters, according to the 8 September order seen by NDTV, include Sri Ramakrishna Math, Ramakrishna Mission, Indore Cancer Foundation Charitable Trust, Madani Darut Tarbiyat and Coimbatore Christian Charitable Trust.A home ministry official said about 6,000 non-profits were put on notice earlier this year and told to send complete details about their bank accounts including the Indian Financial System Code of the bank branches. Most of them complied with this requirement.The official said the government had taken a lenient view because it turned out that some non-profits banked with small cooperatives that did not have the requisite infrastructure. Under the law, banks have to report every penny received from abroad by non-profits within 48 hours."So there may have been some NGOs that needed to move to nationalised banks but this process can't take months," he said.