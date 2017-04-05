Home Minister Rajnath Singh To Visit Andaman For 3 Days

Home Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands for three days beginning tomorrow during which he will attend a host of programmes.The Home Minister will lay a wreath at the Martyr's Column at National Cemorial, Cellular jail, Port Blair and meet the Lt Governor and senior officers of the Union Territory administration.Mr Singh will also lay the foundation stone for a solar power plant at Guptapara village, and will lay a wreath and view the gallery at the Tsunami Memorial in Car Nicobar island, an official release said.The Union Minister will inaugurate a new building of a senior secondary school at Malacca and hold a meeting with tribal council captains and other tribal leaders there.He is scheduled to pay a visit to Ross Island and witness a light and sound show there. He will also attend a civic reception by the Port Blair municipal council.On the last day of his visit, the Home Minister will visit Havelock Island.