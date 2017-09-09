Rajnath Singh Jammu And Kashmir Visit Live: Home Minister Meets Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti

Live: Home Minister Rajnath Singh is on a four day visit in Jammu and Kashmir.

Here are the live updates of Rajnath Singh's visit in Jammu and Kashmir



14:31 (IST)

HM has instructed the authorities to expedite the implementation of remaining ongoing projects of PMDP - HMO India (@HMOIndia) September 9, 2017 14:10 (IST) Rehabilitation Package for Jammu migrants now implemented under the PM Development Package



Home Minister makes following announcements after reviewing the PM Development Package:- Centre has already sanctioned Rs 62599 crores which amounts to 78 percent of the total cost of the PMDP package.- PMDP includes assistance for completely damaged or partially damaged houses due to floods. This project costing Rs 1200 cr is now complete- The 4 laning project of Chenani-Nashri section of NH-1A is complete. The cost of this project was Rs 781 crores 13:42 (IST) In Jammu, Rajnath Singh will meet traders, migrants, Kashmiri Pandits and representatives of communities including Gujjars and Bakarwals.



13:41 (IST)

Tomorrow, Mr Singh is expected to attend a comprehensive security review meeting with the chief minister and the top brass of the Army, CRPF and state police.



13:41 (IST)

Rajnath Singh and Mehbooba Mufti held a Prime Minister Package Review Meeting. The development package of Rs 80,000 crore announced in 2015. Mr Singh's trip to Jammu and Kashmir is seen as a follow-up to PM Narendra Modi's Independence Day reach-out to Kashmiris. 13:37 (IST) Rajnath Singh met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. He would call on the Governor in the evening. 13:20 (IST) Day 1 of Rajnath Singh's visit begins



Upon his arrival in Srinagar, Home Minister Rajnath Singh was received by deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh and senior officials of the state government, officials said. During his stay in the state, the home minister is likely to meet Governor N N Vohra, besides meeting top civil administration and security officials, the officials said.

Upon his arrival in Srinagar, Home Minister Rajnath Singh was received by deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh and senior officials of the state government, officials said. During his stay in the state, the home minister is likely to meet Governor N N Vohra, besides meeting top civil administration and security officials, the officials said.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh is on four-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir in a bid to "interact with delegations from different sections of the society." On his agenda during the visit is, a review meeting of Prime Minister's Development Package. He will be interacting with delegations of civil society in the state during his stay.