Hiring Activity Slips 7 Per Cent In December Amid Uncertainty: Report

New Delhi: Hiring activity registered a seven per cent decline in December amid uncertainty and this trend may continue for few more months, says a Naukri.com report.
The Naukri JobSpeak index for December 2016 stood at 1,659, which is seven per cent down from December 2015. The fall in the index is reflected in a decrease in hiring in key metro cities like Delhi - NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru.
"Post an impressive 14 per cent growth in November the Jobspeak index has shown a negative growth of seven per cent in December. But for BFSI, Insurance and ITES almost all the sectors are showing negative growth," V Suresh, Chief Sales Officer, Naukri.com said.
Suresh further noted that "looks like there is some uncertainty and this may continue for few more months".
Although December 2016 was a slow month for hiring, the banking Industry has seen a considerable uptick with jobs increasing by 14 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Insurance jobs also went up by 19 per cent in the same time period.
On the other hand, the IT-software industry saw a four per cent fall, while jobs in the telecom/ISP industry saw a 24 per cent fall, construction and engineering jobs decreased by 32 per cent and oil & gas and power, infrastructure jobs fell by 30 per cent in December 2016 compared to December 2015.
Top metros like Delhi/NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru witnessed a decline in hiring activity by 12 per cent, two per cent and six per cent respectively.
Amongst other metros, the jobs index recorded a growth of five per cent in Hyderabad and 4 per cent in Pune, while it stayed flat in Chennai and Kolkata when comparing December 2016 data with December 2015.
Hiring for 0-3 years' experience bracket fell by 9.2 per cent.
The maximum number of jobs continued to be in the 0-3 years category, while, jobs for over 16 years of experience stayed buoyant when compared with year ago period, the report said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)