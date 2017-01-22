Hirakhand Train Accident: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Andhra Pradesh Train Derailment Victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the deaths of 27 people who were killed during a train derailment in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district."My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the derailment of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express. The tragedy is saddening," the Prime Minsiter's office said in a tweet quoting Modi.The Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express derailed on Saturday night at 11.30 p.m., near Kuneru station. The train was enroute to Odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar from Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh.Over 50 others were also injured.The Prime Minsiter further added that the Railway Ministry was monitoring the situation very closely and is working to ensure quick rescue and relief operations."I pray for a speedy recovery of all those injured due to the train accident," said Modi.Union Home Miniser Rajnath Singh also expressed grief over the tragedy."The news of train accident in Andhra Pradesh is extremely distressing. Deeply pained over the loss of precious lives," the minister tweeted.