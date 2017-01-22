Collapse
Expand

Hirakhand Train Accident: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Andhra Pradesh Train Derailment Victims

All India | | Updated: January 22, 2017 10:43 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Hirakhand Train Accident: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Andhra Pradesh Train Derailment Victims

PM Narendra Modi further added that Railway Ministry was monitoring the situation very closely (AFP)

New Delhi:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the deaths of 27 people who were killed during a train derailment in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district.

"My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the derailment of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express. The tragedy is saddening," the Prime Minsiter's office said in a tweet quoting Modi.

The Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express derailed on Saturday night at 11.30 p.m., near Kuneru station. The train was enroute to Odisha's capital city Bhubaneswar from Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh.

Over 50 others were also injured.

The Prime Minsiter further added that the Railway Ministry was monitoring the situation very closely and is working to ensure quick rescue and relief operations.

"I pray for a speedy recovery of all those injured due to the train accident," said Modi.

Union Home Miniser Rajnath Singh also expressed grief over the tragedy.

"The news of train accident in Andhra Pradesh is extremely distressing. Deeply pained over the loss of precious lives," the minister tweeted.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READPresident's Photos Reported On Congress Hoardings, His Office Steps In
Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand ExpressAndhra Pradesh train accidentTrain derailedHirakhand ExpressHirakhand Express AccidentVizianagaram districtVizianagaram district Andhra PradeshRajnath SinghNarendra ModiPM Modi27 killedHirakhand Train Acc

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreKhaidi No 150Coffee With DJallikattu

................................ Advertisement ................................