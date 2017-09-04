Hindustan Aeronautics Sign Deal With Army, Navy For 41 Helicopters

State-run aircraft maker Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) today said it has signed a Rs 6,100 crore contract for supplying 41 Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) to the Indian Army and one to the Indian Navy. The project will take 60 months, HAL said in a statement.The contract was signed between the Defence Ministry and HAL in New Delhi recently, the aircraft maker said in the statement."The latest order reflects the trust on HAL's capabilities and gives an impetus to the Make-in-India campaign... It reposes faith of Indian Defence forces in indigenous ALH which has been serving them with distinction for a long time," HAL Chairman and Managing Director T Suvarna Raju said in the statement.In March this year, HAL signed a contract for supplying 32 ALH to the navy and the Indian Coast Guard.