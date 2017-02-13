Hindu Population Reducing In India, Tweets Minister Kiren Rijiju

Highlights Hindu population reducing because Hindus never convert people: Rijiju Congress accused BJP of 'converting' Arunachal Pradesh into Hindu state Congress should not be making such provocative statements, tweeted Rijiju

Hindu population is reducing in India because Hindus never convert people. Minorities in India are flourishing unlike some countries around. pic.twitter.com/W4rZnk1saM — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) February 13, 2017

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, responding sharply to a Congress comment, tweeted today that the "Hindu population is reducing in India because Hindus never convert people."Mr Rijiju posted a series of tweets along with a screen grab of a news report that quoted the Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee as saying that the BJP government is "trying to convert Arunachal Pradesh into a Hindu state".Accusing the Congress of making provocative statements, Mr Rijiju tweeted," Hindu population is reducing in India because Hindus never convert people. Minorities in India are flourishing unlike some countries around."Mr Rijiju, the Minister of State for Home Affairs, is from Arunachal Pradesh, which has been struggling with political instability since last year, when Congress dissidents helped throw out their Chief Minister. Since then, there have been four Chief Ministers.The latest Chief Minister, Takam Pario, took charge of the BJP-PPA (People's party of Arunachal) coalition government in December.The Congress has accused the BJP of playing a big role in the turmoil. The party in Arunachal Pradesh also accused Mr Rijiju of doing nothing for development and trying to destabilize the state. The tradition and culture of the indigenous tribe of Arunachal Pradesh are at stake under BJP rule, said the Congress.Mr Rijiju tweeted, "Congress should not make such provocative statements. India is a secular country. All religious groups enjoy freedom and living peacefully."