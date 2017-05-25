Hindi Medium Box Office Collection Day 6: Irrfan Khan's Film Stays 'Super-Strong'

Irrfan Khan's latest release Hindi Medium stays 'super-strong' at the box office, reports trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film collected a little over Rs 3 crore on Wednesday. The total box office collection now stands at Rs 22.11 crore. Irrfan stars opposite Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in Hindi Medium. The film is based on the commercialization of Indian education system, which basically gives importance to English language. Hindi Medium is made on a budget of Rs 22 crore. A couple of days ago, Irrfan, shared his happiness over the the response his film is receiving, "Taalis (claps), aasoons (tears) and seethis (whistles)! Overwhelmed by the response to Hindi Medium," he tweeted.
Highlights
- Hindi Medium has so far earned Rs 22.11 crore
- Irrfan stars opposite Pakistani actress Saba Qamar
- Hindi Medium is directed by Saket Chaudhary
Taalis, aasoons and seethis! Overwhelmed by the response to #HindiMedium#SaketChaudhary#ZeenatLakhani@sharadakarki@TSeries— Irrfan (@irrfank) May 23, 2017
Here's how much Hindi Medium has earned at the box office so far.
#HindiMedium is SUPER-STRONG... Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.25 cr, Sun 5.50 cr, Mon 3.15 cr, Tue 3.30 cr, Wed 3.10 cr. Total: 22.11 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 25, 2017
In his review for NDTV, Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "Full marks - well, almost - to Hindi Medium for intent, effort and thematic novelty. It's asquint take on the scramble for pre-primary admissions that elite, metropolitan English-medium schools witness every year is likely to strike an instant chord with parents. This Irrfan Khan starrer is a middling social satire, an awkward blend of situational comedy and an earnest expose on the downsides of ersatz pecking-order mobility. It employs broad strokes that hinge on contrived, bereft-of-nuance situations. It isn't possible to completely dislike Hindi Medium." He gave the Saket Chaudhary-directed film 2.5 stars out of 5.
Hindi Medium released along with Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's Half Girlfriend. The Mohit Suri-directed film is based on Chetan Bhagat's novel of the same name. Half Girlfriend has so far earned Rs 45.60 crore.