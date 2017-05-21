Hindi Medium Box Office Collection Day 2: Irrfan Khan's Film Shows 'Excellent Growth' On Saturday, Hindi Medium collected Rs 4.25 crore, taking the total collections of the first two days at RS 7.06 crore

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT A still from Hindi Medium trailer New Delhi: Highlights Hindi Medium managed to collect Rs 2.81 crore on its opening day Hindi Medium is a remake of Bengali film Ramdhanu Hindi Medium is a satire on Indian education system Hindi Medium received a luke warm response from the audience at the box office on day one. The film, which highlights the flaws of Indian education system, managed to collect Rs 2.81 crore on its opening day. However, the film has showed 'excellent growth' of 51% on day two, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On Saturday, Hindi Medium collected Rs 4.25 crore, taking the total collections of the first two days at RS 7.06 crore. Hindi Medium, directed by Saket Chaudhary, is a remake of Bengali film Ramdhanu. The film also stars Pakistani actress Saba Qamar in the lead role.

#HindiMedium Fri 2.81 cr, Sat 4.25 cr. Total: 7.06 cr. India biz.

Growth on Sat: 51.25%... EXCELLENT GROWTH! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 21, 2017



In his review for NDTV Movies, Saibal Chatterjee writes: "Watch Irrfan Khan's film for the relevance of the questions it poses and the remarkable quality of the acting."



Hindi Medium is about a mother's desire to send her child to an A-list school. However, the parents do not have the background required by the school. The film emphasizes how Hindi as a language is looked down upon by English speaking people and the commercialization of the education system. Hindi Medium clashed at the box office with Mohit Suri's Half Girlfriend starring Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor and Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's Jattu Engineer.



. The film earned Rs 10 crores on opening day, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh. On day two, Half Girlfriend managed to collect Rs 10.63 crore, taking the total collections to Rs 20.90 cr.



