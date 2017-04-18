Hindi May Be Made Compulsory Till Class X In CBSE Schools, Kendriya Vidyalayas

President Pranab Mukherjee has agreed to a parliamentary panel's recommendation to make Hindi compulsory till class tenth in CBSE-affiliated schools and Kendriya Vidyalayas. The Ministry of Human Resources and Development has also been instructed to form a concomitant policy in consultation with the states to make Hindi compulsory in these schools."The HRD Ministry should make serious efforts to make Hindi language compulsory in curriculum. As a first step, Hindi should be made a compulsory subject up to standard X in all schools of CBSE and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan," the Presidential order said."The Centre should form a policy in consultation with the state governments," the order added.The recommendations were made in the ninth report of the Committee of Parliament on Official Language.Last year, the CBSE had suggested an expansion of the three-language formula - English and any two Indian languages - to classes ninth and tenth. The Ministry of Human Resource Development, however, is yet to make a decision on this suggestion.