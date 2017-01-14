Himachal Pradesh Shivers At Sub Zero Temperature Across The State

An intense cold wave swept through most parts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday with Manali at a biting minus 6.8 degrees Celsius, a day after the state saw a long sunny day.There might be widespread rain and snowfall in the next two days from Sunday, a weather official said in Shimla."There are chances of heavy snowfall at isolated places in mid and high hills from January 15 to 16," meteorological office director Manmohan Singh told IANS.Most of the prominent tourist towns like Shimla, Narkanda, Kufri, Kalpa, Dalhousie and Manali are likely to have light to moderate spells of snowfall, he said.The night temperature in Keylong, the headquarters of Lahaul and Spiti district, was minus 13.9 degrees Celsius, the coldest in the state.Kalpa in Kinnaur district saw a low of minus six degrees, while the temperature was 0.5 degree in the state capital and 7.4 degrees in Dharamsala.