Himachal Pradesh Elections: BJP To Launch 'Parivartan' Rally

With assembly elections in the state nearly four months away, the Himachal Pradesh BJP today decided to launch Parivartan Rath Yatra, simultaneously from the state's four parliamentary constituencies on June 18.The BJP had launched the 'Mafia Hatao, Himachal Pradesh Bachao' campaign to expose the alleged misdeeds of the Congress government in the state.The yatra, which will cover all the 68 assembly constituencies would be the final onslaught in the run up to elections, a party release said.National level BJP leaders and chief ministers of party ruled states would kickstart the Parivartan Rath rally from all the four parliament constituencies. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar along with local MP Ram Swaroop Sharma would flag off the yatra from Mandi, while Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and PK Dhumal would flag off the yatra from Haripur Dhar, which falls in the Shimla parliamentary constituency.Union Ayush Minister Shripad Naik and Shanta Kumar would launch the yatra from Baijnath which falls within the Kangra parliamentary constituency while Union Health Minister JP Nadda would flag off the rally along with local MP Anurag Thakur from the Hamirpur constituency.