Virbhadra Singh Appears Before Delhi Court In Disproportionate Assets Case Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and his wife have been accused of money laundering. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year in a related case.

Share EMAIL PRINT The CBI chargesheet said Virbhadra Singh possessed assets worth over 10 crore. New Delhi: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, his wife Pratibha Singh and others appeared before a court in New Delhi in a disproportionate assets case worth over Rs 10 crore.



Mr Singh and others appeared before Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal after they were



They also moved bail application which was already listed for May 29.



Apart from Mr Singh, the others accused in the case are Life Insurance Corporation agent Anand Chauhan, his associate Chunni Lal, Joginder Singh Ghalta, Prem Raj, Lawan Kumar Roach, Vakamullah Chandrashekhar and Ram Prakash Bhatia, who were also summoned.



The CBI, in its chargesheet said that the Chief Minister was in possession of assets worth over 10 crore in his own name as well as in the names of his family members.



Mr Singh has failed to give a satisfactorily answer regarding the assets which did not tally with his known income.





