Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches Cheap Flights Scheme 'Udan' From Shimla: Highlights

Air travel is now not just for the rich. I wanted air travel to be for all

The biggest shortcoming was that there was no aviation policy

Happy that we had the fortune to frame independent India's first aviation policy

In the meeting to draft the law, I wanted people with hawai chappals to fly in hawai jahaz

Today, by road, the taxi fare costs Rs 8-10 per km

Delhi to Shimla by air is one hour, by road it is 9 km

This route will not just save time. But by air the journey will cost just Rs 6 to Rs 7 per km

I want to give aviation companies a free tip

70 years after independence we just have 70 to 75 airports which are being used commercially

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the ambitious UDAN in Shimla, a scheme to help people to fly cheap to small-towns. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister's Office had said the airfare for a one-hour journey of 500 km has been capped at Rs 2,500, which will be an all-inclusive charge. For longer routes and flight duration, the pricing may vary. A single person can buy 9 to 40 seats in a flight.