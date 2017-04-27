Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches Cheap Flights Scheme 'Udan' From Shimla: Highlights

Here are the highlights of PM Narendra Modi's public address in Shimla:
- Air travel is now not just for the rich. I wanted air travel to be for all
- The biggest shortcoming was that there was no aviation policy
- Happy that we had the fortune to frame independent India's first aviation policy
- In the meeting to draft the law, I wanted people with hawai chappals to fly in hawai jahaz
- Today, by road, the taxi fare costs Rs 8-10 per km
- Delhi to Shimla by air is one hour, by road it is 9 km
- This route will not just save time. But by air the journey will cost just Rs 6 to Rs 7 per km
- I want to give aviation companies a free tip
- 70 years after independence we just have 70 to 75 airports which are being used commercially