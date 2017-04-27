Prime Minister Narendra Modi Launches Cheap Flights Scheme 'Udan' From Shimla: Highlights

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 27, 2017 11:36 IST
PM Modi flagged off the ambitious UDAN scheme that offers low air fares for flights to small towns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today launched the ambitious UDAN in Shimla, a scheme to help people to fly cheap to small-towns. In a series of tweets, the Prime Minister's Office had said the airfare for a one-hour journey of 500 km has been capped at Rs 2,500, which will be an all-inclusive charge. For longer routes and flight duration, the pricing may vary. A single person can buy 9 to 40 seats in a flight.

Here are the highlights of PM Narendra Modi's public address in Shimla:
  • Air travel is now not just for the rich. I wanted air travel to be for all
  • The biggest shortcoming was that there was no aviation policy
  • Happy that we had the fortune to frame independent India's first aviation policy
  • In the meeting to draft the law, I wanted people with hawai chappals to fly in hawai jahaz 
  • Today, by road, the taxi fare costs Rs 8-10 per km
  • Delhi to Shimla by air is one hour, by road it is 9 km
  • This route will not just save time. But by air the journey will cost just Rs 6 to Rs 7 per km
  • I want to give aviation companies a free tip
  • 70 years after independence we just have 70 to 75 airports which are being used commercially


