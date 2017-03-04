Budget
High Voter Turnout As Manipur Starts Voting Today: 10 Updates

All India | Edited by | Updated: March 04, 2017 13:50 IST
UP and Manipur Elections 2017: Heavy security deployed around polling booths

Battleground Uttar Pradesh nears finishing line as voting takes place for 49 assembly seats in the sixth phase today. Some of the key seats being contested today are in Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's Lok Sabha constituency Azamgarh. The ruling party, which is fighting alongside the Congress, had won nine of the district's 10 assembly seats in 2012. Manipur's two-phase elections also begin today as people in 38 of its 60 constituencies queue up to vote. Four months on, the economic blockade in Manipur led by the United Naga Council has turned into a key election issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to end the blockade if voted to power in the state which has been ruled by the Congress for the last 15 years.
Here are the 10 latest developments in this story:
  1. The ruling Samajwadi Party had won 27 of the 49 seats where voting is being held today. This time, the party led by Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is fighting the election in alliance with the Congress spearheaded by Rahul Gandhi.
  2. Mulayam Singh, 77, has been very selective, mostly absent from Samajwadi Party's campaign in Uttar Pradesh ever since his son, the 43-year-old first time chief minister, wrested control of the party after a bitter family feud. Mr Singh has not attended even a single public meeting in Azamgarh.
  3. Star candidates fighting the polls today include Swami Prasad Maurya, Mayawati's key aide who switched over to the BJP ahead of polls. Voting is also being held today in Union Minister Kalraj Mishra's parliamentary constituency Deoria and Yogi Adityanath's Gorakhpur.
  4. Ahead of the last phase of voting in UP on March 8, Varanasi today plays host to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati who will lead high-octane campaigns.
  5. Heavy security arrangements have been made in Manipur, especially at the two highways connecting to Imphal and others states amid a blockade by key Naga groups led. 280 companies of central paramilitary forces and armed police of other states stood guard as voting began at 7 am. 69 per cent turnout has been recorded till 1 pm.
  6. Violent clashes triggered in Manipur after Congress Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh bifurcated seven of the state's nine districts - mostly hills where the Nagas are in majority. Naga groups have since blocked highways and supply lines to cripple state's transportation. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju has called it "handiwork of the chief minister".
  7. The BJP campaign so far in Manipur - including rallies by PM Modi and Amit Shah's door-to-door groundwork - has challenged Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress rule of 15 years. There have been bitter exchanges between the Congress and the BJP over the ongoing economic blockade and the Naga Peace Accord. Rahul Gandhi has also addressed multiple rallies in the state.
  8. Prominent candidates in the first phase include state Speaker Th Lokeswar Singh, ministers I Hemochandra Singh, Govindas Konthoujam, Kh Ratankumar Singh and T Manga Vaiphei.
  9. Irom Sharmila, who ended an iconic 16-year-long fast in August, is debuting in politics by contesting from Thoubal constituency in Manipur.
  10. Elections to the 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven rounds and in two rounds in Manipur. Voting in both states end on March 8 and the results will be announced on March 11.

