High Voter Turnout As Manipur Starts Voting Today: 10 Updates

UP and Manipur Elections 2017: Heavy security deployed around polling booths

Battleground Uttar Pradesh nears finishing line as voting takes place for 49 assembly seats in the sixth phase today. Some of the key seats being contested today are in Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's Lok Sabha constituency Azamgarh. The ruling party, which is fighting alongside the Congress, had won nine of the district's 10 assembly seats in 2012. Manipur's two-phase elections also begin today as people in 38 of its 60 constituencies queue up to vote. Four months on, the economic blockade in Manipur led by the United Naga Council has turned into a key election issue. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has vowed to end the blockade if voted to power in the state which has been ruled by the Congress for the last 15 years.