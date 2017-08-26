High Court Slams Haryana CM For Alleged 'Political Patronage' To Dera Chief A high court bench of Justices SS Saron, Surya Kant and Avneesh Jhingan, in its resumed hearing, asked Haryana about its plans to sanitise the Dera Sacha Sauda at Sirsa town

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Violence broke out yesterday after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was convicted in a rape case (AFP) Chandigarh: Criticising Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for allegedly "protecting and extending political patronage" to self-styled godman and rape convict



The high court told the state to verify a newspaper report on alleged instigation by leaders of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, and file a police complaint against the instigators "if the reporter stood by his report".



A high court bench of Justices SS Saron, Surya Kant and Avneesh Jhingan, in its resumed hearing, asked the state about its plans to sanitise the Dera Sacha Sauda at Sirsa town, some 260 kilometres from Chandigarh, where



Getting tough, the judges criticised Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma for recently granting Rs 51 lakh to the sect.



The judges told the Deputy Commissioners of Punjab and Haryana to provide a list of the sect's properties and not to sell or transfer the assets, besides seeking a report on the violence.



A Central Bureau of Investigation court in Haryana's Panchkula town, adjoining Chandigarh, yesterday held Ram Rahim guilty of raping two women followers in 2002, sparking violent protest by his followers. The security forces opened fire to control the mob.



Thirty-one people, 29 of them in Panchkula, died while 250 others were injured.





Criticising Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar for allegedly "protecting and extending political patronage" to self-styled godman and rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh , the Punjab and Haryana High Court today told the state government to file a case against those who instigated the large-scale violence in parts of Haryana, Punjab and New Delhi.The high court told the state to verify a newspaper report on alleged instigation by leaders of the Dera Sacha Sauda sect, and file a police complaint against the instigators "if the reporter stood by his report".A high court bench of Justices SS Saron, Surya Kant and Avneesh Jhingan, in its resumed hearing, asked the state about its plans to sanitise the Dera Sacha Sauda at Sirsa town, some 260 kilometres from Chandigarh, where hundreds of followers are reportedly still inside.Getting tough, the judges criticised Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma for recently granting Rs 51 lakh to the sect.The judges told the Deputy Commissioners of Punjab and Haryana to provide a list of the sect's properties and not to sell or transfer the assets, besides seeking a report on the violence.A Central Bureau of Investigation court in Haryana's Panchkula town, adjoining Chandigarh, yesterday held Ram Rahim guilty of raping two women followers in 2002, sparking violent protest by his followers. The security forces opened fire to control the mob.Thirty-one people, 29 of them in Panchkula, died while 250 others were injured.