High Court Grants Stay On Criminal Proceedings Against Babul Supriyo

The Calcutta High Court today granted a six-week stay on criminal proceedings against Union Minister Babul Supriyo in connection with a case filed against him by Trinamool Congress' MLA Mohua Moitra.Justice Joymalyo Bagchi passed an interim stay on the criminal proceedings which had been initiated by a city court order on Supriyo's alleged derogatory comment against Ms Moitra during a television debate.The High Court stayed the proceedings against him following a prayer by Mr Supriyo. While passing the order Justice Bagchi observed that public representatives should exercise restraint in making remarks about a person.He observed that Indian Parliament had seen revered parliamentarians like Hiren Mukherjee and Atal Bihari Vajpayee and said that an elected representative should be cautious about the language he uses.Taking exception to the comments related to her, the TMC MLA had filed the complaint with the police.An Alipur court judge had issued a bailable warrant against Mr Supriyo following his failure to appear in connection with the case filed under Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC. The Union minister had challenged it in the High Court.