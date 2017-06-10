Hey Deepika Padukone And Fatima Sana Shaikh, This Is Katrina Kaif's Advice On Tackling Social Media Trolls

Deepika Padukone and Fatima Sana Shaikh were recently trolled (and quite unnecessarily too) on social media for their choice of clothes and actress Katrina Kaif has an advice on the best way to tackle the problem - don't feed the trolls. Deepika Padukone posted pictures of her photoshoot with a fashion magazine for which she was flooded with hateful comments over her 'vulgar' outfit. Fatima Sana Shaikh was criticised for wearing swimsuit during ramzan. Katrina Kaif, who joined social media (only Facebook and Instagram) very recently, told news agency PTI: "My take on social media is take the positivity and avoid the criticism and negativity. That is what you should do, it's the simplest way (to deal with it). Sometimes you get good feedback and response, you know you have well-wishers and supporters and that's what you should pay attention to and not the negativity."
It seems, Deepika and Fatima are on the same page as Katrina Kaif, as they have wisely opted to ignore the hateful comments. Here are the posts for which Deepika Padukone and Fatima Sana Shaikh received criticism.
Last week actress Priyanka Chopra was trolled for wearing a short dress while meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Berlin.
Unlike Deepika and Fatima, The Baywatch actress shut the haters up with another post. Here's the picture Priyanka posted after she was condemned for 'showing her legs.'
Later at an event in Mumbai, Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra refused to comment on the whole controversy saying: "She gave a fitting reply to her social media trolls (by uploading another picture on Instagram) and I don't want to degrade the value of her reaction by commenting on it," reported news agency IANS.
(With PTI and IANS inputs)