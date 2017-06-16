Here's When The Trailer Of Arjun Kapoor's Mubarakan Will Be Launched The trailer of Mubarakan, starring Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty, has been granted a U/A certificate and director Anees Bazmee is 'extremely thrilled'

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT Poster of Mubarakan (Image courtesy: Arjun Kapoor) New Delhi: Highlights The trailer of Mubarakan will be unveiled on June 20 "I am extremely thrilled to show the trailer to the audience," said Anees Mubarakan is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28 Mubarakan, starring Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty, has been granted a U/A certificate, reported news agency IANS. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who is all set to launch the film's trailer on June 20, is 'extremely thrilled'. "When I make movies, I ensure that it is loved not only by the kids, but even the youth and senior citizens. I am extremely thrilled to show the trailer to my media friends and my worldwide audience on June 20," Anees Bazmee said in a statement to IANS. Mubarakan is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28.



Mubarakan is about a Punjabi wedding which is set in London. Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing a double role in the film. Anil Kapoor will be playing the role of his onscreen uncle.



This is the first time Anil Kapoor has collaborated with his nephew Arjun Kapoor.



Mubarakan marks Anil Kapoor's fifth collaboration with director Anees Bazmee. They have previously worked together in films like Welcome, Welcome Back, No Entry and No Problem.



The shooting of Mubarakan was completed in April.



Anil Kapoor was last seen in 2015 movie Welcome Back. The film also featured Nana Patekar, John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Paresh Rawal, Dimple Kapadia and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles.



, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. After Mubarakan, he will feature in Kaneda along with Diljit Dosanjh and Anushka Sharma.



Ileana D'Cruz last featured in 2016 movie Rustom. After Mubarakan, the 30-year-old actress will be seen in Milan Luthria's Baadshaho, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal.



(With IANS inputs)



The trailer of, starring Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and Athiya Shetty, has been granted a U/A certificate, reported news agency IANS. Filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who is all set to launch the film's trailer on June 20, is 'extremely thrilled'. "When I make movies, I ensure that it is loved not only by the kids, but even the youth and senior citizens. I am extremely thrilled to show the trailer to my media friends and my worldwide audience on June 20," Anees Bazmee said in a statement to IANS. Mubarakan is scheduled to release in theatres on July 28.is about a Punjabi wedding which is set in London. Arjun Kapoor will be seen playing a double role in the film. Anil Kapoor will be playing the role of his onscreen uncle.This is the first time Anil Kapoor has collaborated with his nephew Arjun Kapoor.marks Anil Kapoor's fifth collaboration with director Anees Bazmee. They have previously worked together in films likeandAnil Kapoor was last seen in 2015 movie Welcome Back. The film also featured Nana Patekar, John Abraham, Shruti Haasan, Paresh Rawal, Dimple Kapadia and Naseeruddin Shah in lead roles. Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Mohit Suri's Half Girlfriend , co-starring Shraddha Kapoor. After, he will feature inalong with Diljit Dosanjh and Anushka Sharma.Ileana D'Cruz last featured in 2016 movie. After, the 30-year-old actress will be seen in Milan Luthria's, co-starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Vidyut Jammwal.(With IANS inputs)