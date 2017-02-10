Helping Chinese Soldier Who Crossed Over In 1963 To Visit Home: India

India today said it is helping Wang Qi, the Chinese soldier who crossed over in 1963, to visit China to meet his extended family."We have been following up this case. The Ministry is helping Wang and his family members which include his son Vishnu Wang, his daughter Anita Wankhede, daughter-in-law Neha Wang and grandson Khanak Wang to visit China to meet his extended family."We are working with the Chinese Embassy in Delhi and the Indian Embassy in Beijing to ensure that all formalities are completed and arrangements are in place," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.He also ruled out that there was any "technical" problem in the case.According to reports, Wang was nabbed along India's eastern frontiers in January 1963, weeks after the India-China war.The 77-year-old has been seeking permission from New Delhi as well as Beijing, to allow him to travel to China to meet his three brothers and two sisters, the reports said, adding he was recruited in the Chinese Army in 1960 and fought the war against India in 1962.Wang's plight was recently highlighted in a special report by the BBC, following which the Chinese state-run Global Times said that helping the soldier's return will enhance Sino-Indian ties and enhance mutual understanding. The paper also added, "Wang's story causes quite a stir on China's social media and appeals are rising that the man should be helped back home as soon as possible."