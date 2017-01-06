Heavy Snowfall In Kashmir, Transportation And Electricity Services Hit

Heavy snowfall in Kashmir has thrown life out of gear as roadways, air traffic and power supply have been severely hit in the Valley.The accumulation of over two-feet of snow at the Banihal tunnel led to the closure of the key Srinagar-Jammu national highway. The Mugal road, linking south Kashmir with Pirpanjal region, along with the Ladakh highway and other inter-district roads have also been closed due to deep snow drifts.Air services were also affected as no flight either took off or landed at the Srinagar Airport. Large parts of the Valley are reeling under darkness as electricity has taken a hit due to the snowfall.It has been constantly snowing in Kashmir since Thursday morning, which has already broken the season's longest dry spell in the region in 40 years. The dry spell had caused huge water shortage as the water level in the Jhelum had hit a 60 year low.