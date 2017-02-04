Punjab Elections 2017: Heated Exchange Between Shiromani Akali Dal And Congress Nominees In Majitha

Akali Dal candidate Bikram Singh Majithia leaves after casting his vote in Majitha. (PTI Photo)

Punjab minister and Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Bikram Singh Majithia and Congress nominee Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lalli Majithia today became embroiled in a heated exchange of words after the former objected to the former's allegedly bringing vehicles inside the polling station.The state Revenue Minister apparently directed the Congress candidate to take his vehicles out of the polling booth. "Do not break the rules," a visibly charged Mr Majithia told his opponent."Take the vehicles out. Nobody will break the law here. You (Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lalli) are a candidate. You do not know the rules. How could you do that (bring the vehicles inside)? How could you influence (voters)? Take these vehicles out," he asked Mr Lalli.In no time, the Congress candidate retorted, "Do not try to vitiate the atmosphere." He then asked his driver to take the vehicles out.An agitated Mr Lalli also took a jibe at the Akali candidate. "Do not cry when you are losing (elections)," he said. Mr Majithia hit back by saying, "You will come to know now who is losing."Bikram Majithia, brother-in-law of Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal, is seeking re-election for the third time from Mr Majitha seat on development plank.The new entrant AAP has nominated Himmat Singh Shergill from the seat.The high-stakes Punjab Assembly elections to 117 seats began today.