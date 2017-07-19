Toilet: Ek Prem Katha - Akshay Kumar And Bhumi Pednekar Show How Couples Act Before And After Marriage

Akshay Kumar shared a video on social media which shows what happens to couples before and after marriage

All India | Written by | Updated: July 19, 2017 20:58 IST
A still of the video shared by Akshay Kumar

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "From love to marriage to toilet!," wrote Akshay Kumar
  2. Akshay requested everyone to help improve sanitation condition in country
  3. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will release on August 11
Actor Akshay Kumar has been actively promoting his upcoming film Toilet: Ek Katha, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. Today, the 49-year-old actor shared a hilarious video on social media which shows what happens to couples before and after marriage. In the three-minute clip, Akshay and Bhumi feature as a couple, who are extremely possessive about each other before marriage. However, after marriage they start fighting over every little thing including the usage of toilet. At the end of the video, Akshay Kumar requests everyone to join the entire team of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in their efforts to improve the sanitation condition in the country. Watch the video shared by the Holiday actor here:
 

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The film deals with the need of sanitization in the country and is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swacch Bharat campaign.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in pivotal roles.

The trailer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was unveiled by the makers of the film last month. Bollywood celebrities and film critics highly appreciated the trailer. In a tweet, Censor Board of Film Certification Chief Pahlaj Nihalani suggested that the film 'should be made tax free.'
 

Watch the trailer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha here:
 

Akshay Kumar along with the team of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and briefed them about the film.

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.
 

