Toilet: Ek Prem Katha - Akshay Kumar And Bhumi Pednekar Show How Couples Act Before And After Marriage

Akshay Kumar shared a video on social media which shows what happens to couples before and after marriage

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. Today, the 49-year-old actor shared a hilarious video on social media which shows what happens to couples before and after marriage. In the three-minute clip, Akshay and Bhumi feature as a couple, who are extremely possessive about each other before marriage. However, after marriage they start fighting over every little thing including the usage of toilet. At the end of the video, Akshay Kumar requests everyone to join the entire team of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha in their efforts to improve the sanitation condition in the country. Watch the video shared by the Holiday actor here:

From love to marriage to toilet! Watch to know what happens to couples before and after marriage. #ToiletEkPremKathahttps://t.co/YNNBuZFa86 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 19, 2017



Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The film deals with the need of sanitization in the country and is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Swacch Bharat campaign.



Toilet: Ek Prem Katha has been co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in pivotal roles.



The trailer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was unveiled by the makers of the film last month.

Watched trailer of @akshaykumar's #ToiletEkPremKatha. Based on true incidents, it promotes #SwachhBharat.Should be made #TaxFree. #SuperHit! pic.twitter.com/eShhkepeIP — Pahlaj Nihalani (@NihalaniPahlaj) June 8, 2017



Akshay Kumar along with the team of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and briefed them about the film.



Toilet: Ek Prem Katha is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.





