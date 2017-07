Toilet: Ek Prem Katha - Akshay Kumar And Bhumi Pednekar Show How Couples Act Before And After Marriage

Highlights "From love to marriage to toilet!," wrote Akshay Kumar Akshay requested everyone to help improve sanitation condition in country Toilet: Ek Prem Katha will release on August 11

From love to marriage to toilet! Watch to know what happens to couples before and after marriage. #ToiletEkPremKathahttps://t.co/YNNBuZFa86 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 19, 2017

Actor Akshay Kumar has been actively promoting his upcoming film, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. Today, the 49-year-old actor shared a hilarious video on social media which shows what happens to couples before and after marriage. In the three-minute clip, Akshay and Bhumi feature as a couple, who are extremely possessive about each other before marriage. However, after marriage they start fighting over every little thing including the usage of toilet. At the end of the video, Akshay Kumar requests everyone to join the entire team ofin their efforts to improve the sanitation condition in the country. Watch the video shared by theactor here:has been directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The film deals with the need of sanitization in the country and is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi'scampaign.has been co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Neeraj Pandey. The film also stars Anupam Kher and Sana Khan in pivotal roles.The trailer ofwas unveiled by the makers of the film last month. Bollywood celebrities and film critics highly appreciated the trailer . In a tweet, Censor Board of Film Certification Chief Pahlaj Nihalani suggested that the film 'should be made tax free.'Watch the trailer of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha here:Akshay Kumar along with the team ofalso met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu and briefed them about the film.is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11.