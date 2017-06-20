Have Shakti Arora And Neha Saxena Broken Up? She Says Not Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena, who co-starred with each other in Tere Liye, reportedly broke up over compatibility issues

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena got engaged in 2014 (Image courtesy: shakti_nehaarora) New Delhi: Highlights "Lot of differences cropped up between them," said a source Their wedding was reportedly postponed last year due to notes ban Shakti is currently shooting for a show in Indonesia Tere Liye (2010), have reportedly broken up over compatibility issues. "Over the past few months, a lot of differences cropped up between them, which led to constant tiffs," Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, which went off air last year. The couple began dating while shooting for Tere Liye.



reports that the actor is currently shooting for a show in Indonesia and Neha accompanied him so that they could spend quality time. However, Neha returned to India a few days ago. "Neha is now back in India and they have decided to take a break from each other; they need time to think about where their relationship is headed. Distance is also taking a toll on their equation,"



Meanwhile, Neha denied reports of their probable break up and told TOI that they are still together and that she returned to India because of visa issues.



Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena participated in the couple dance reality show Nach Baliye 7. Shakti was also one of the contestants on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 9. He has featured in shows like Gyaan Guru, Gumraah, MTV Webbed and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya. Neha Saxena debuted in the television industry in 209 with Sajan Ghar Jaana Hai.





Television actors Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena, who co-starred with each other in(2010), have reportedly broken up over compatibility issues. "Over the past few months, a lot of differences cropped up between them, which led to constant tiffs," TOI quoted a source as saying. The couple had been dating for over six years and got engaged in 2014. Their wedding was reportedly postponed last year due to notes ban. Shakti, 31, last featured as a lead actor in, which went off air last year. The couple began dating while shooting for TOI reports that the actor is currently shooting for a show in Indonesia and Neha accompanied him so that they could spend quality time. However, Neha returned to India a few days ago. "Neha is now back in India and they have decided to take a break from each other; they need time to think about where their relationship is headed. Distance is also taking a toll on their equation," TOI quoted a source as saying. Shakti has now extended his stay in Indonesia.Meanwhile, Neha denied reports of their probable break up and told TOI that they are still together and that she returned to India because of visa issues.Shakti Arora and Neha Saxena participated in the couple dance reality show. Shakti was also one of the contestants on. He has featured in shows likeand. Neha Saxena debuted in the television industry in 209 with