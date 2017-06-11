Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai: When Shraddha Kapoor 'Fell In Love.' See Pic

Shraddha Kapoor, who is playing Haseena Parkar in the film, shared a candid shot from Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai, with actor Ankur Bhatia

All India | Written by | Updated: June 11, 2017 10:20 IST
22 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai: When Shraddha Kapoor 'Fell In Love.' See Pic

Shraddha Kapoor in Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai (Image courtesy: ShraddhaKapoor)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. "When we fell in love," Shraddha captioned her post
  2. Ankur plays Ibrahim, Shraddha's husband in the film
  3. Shraddha's brother Siddhant also stars in Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai
Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is playing the role of Haseena Parkar, sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, in Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai, shared a candid shot from the film, where she is seen romancing with actor Ankur Bhatia. "When we fell in love #HASEENA #IBRAHIM," Shraddha, 30, captioned her post. The scene depicts the Haseena and Ibrahim's love story. He plays Shraddha's husband. Ankur Bhatia's last film was Omung Kumar's Sarbjit, where he starred as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's husband. The actress recently finished shooting for the film in Pune. Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.

Here's Haseena and Ibrahim's picture.
 
 

When we fell in love #HASEENA #IBRAHIM @ankurbhatia

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on



In Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai, Shraddha co-stars with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor, who features as Dawood Ibrahim. Of the film, Siddhant earlier told news agency IANS, "One of the main reasons why I decided to do Haseena was that I got to play someone whose life has been all over the media. I see it from an actor's point of view. I didn't think twice before taking up this character. I took it (Dawood's life) up as a challenge." This is the first time that Shraddha and Siddhant have collaborated for a film.

Check out Shraddha and Siddhant's looks for Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai.
 
 

Meanwhile, on doing a film with brother Siddhanth, Shraddha told PTI, "I am very excited and nervous because I've been thinking if I have to do a scene with him, I've to forget that he is my bhaiya. He is the character in the film who is also my brother. But ultimately I think it'll help that we are brothers and sisters. I hope that bond translates on screen."

Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai releases on July 14.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)

Trending

Share this story on

22 Shares
ALSO READ'Farmers' Families Said I Don't Need To Fast': Shivraj Chouhan
Shraddha Kapoorhaseena the queen of mumbaishraddha kapoor haseena biopic

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreOnePlus 5 Price in IndiaBehen Hogi TeriThe MummyRaabta

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................