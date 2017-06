Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai: When Shraddha Kapoor 'Fell In Love.' See Pic

Highlights "When we fell in love," Shraddha captioned her post Ankur plays Ibrahim, Shraddha's husband in the film Shraddha's brother Siddhant also stars in Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai

Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is playing the role of Haseena Parkar , sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, in, shared a candid shot from the film, where she is seen romancing with actor Ankur Bhatia. "When we fell in love #HASEENA #IBRAHIM," Shraddha, 30, captioned her post. The scene depicts the Haseena and Ibrahim's love story. He plays Shraddha's husband. Ankur Bhatia's last film was Omung Kumar's, where he starred as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's husband. The actress recently finished shooting for the film in Pune.is directed by Apoorva Lakhia.Here's Haseena and Ibrahim's picture.In Shraddha co-stars with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor, who features as Dawood Ibrahim. Of the film, Siddhant earlier told news agency IANS, "One of the main reasons why I decided to do Haseena was that I got to play someone whose life has been all over the media. I see it from an actor's point of view. I didn't think twice before taking up this character. I took it (Dawood's life) up as a challenge ." This is the first time that Shraddha and Siddhant have collaborated for a film.Check out Shraddha and Siddhant's looks forMeanwhile, on doing a film with brother Siddhanth, Shraddha told PTI, "I am very excited and nervous because I've been thinking if I have to do a scene with him, I've to forget that he is my. He is the character in the film who is also my brother. But ultimately I think it'll help that we are brothers and sisters. I hope that bond translates on screen."releases on July 14.(With IANS and PTI inputs)