Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai: When Shraddha Kapoor 'Fell In Love.' See Pic

Highlights
- "When we fell in love," Shraddha captioned her post
- Ankur plays Ibrahim, Shraddha's husband in the film
- Shraddha's brother Siddhant also stars in Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai
Here's Haseena and Ibrahim's picture.
In Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai, Shraddha co-stars with her brother Siddhanth Kapoor, who features as Dawood Ibrahim. Of the film, Siddhant earlier told news agency IANS, "One of the main reasons why I decided to do Haseena was that I got to play someone whose life has been all over the media. I see it from an actor's point of view. I didn't think twice before taking up this character. I took it (Dawood's life) up as a challenge." This is the first time that Shraddha and Siddhant have collaborated for a film.
Check out Shraddha and Siddhant's looks for Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai.
Younger & older.Thank you @ApoorvaLakhia for giving me the opportunity to play this character & for holding my hand through out. #HASEENApic.twitter.com/uKu6tEbcAX— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 24, 2017
SO proud to introduce my real AND reel life brother. Introducing #BHAI. Younger & older. #HASEENA@siddhanthkapoor@ApoorvaLakhiapic.twitter.com/fmVrkY4pz6— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) May 8, 2017
Meanwhile, on doing a film with brother Siddhanth, Shraddha told PTI, "I am very excited and nervous because I've been thinking if I have to do a scene with him, I've to forget that he is my bhaiya. He is the character in the film who is also my brother. But ultimately I think it'll help that we are brothers and sisters. I hope that bond translates on screen."
Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai releases on July 14.
(With IANS and PTI inputs)