Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai - Here's An Update On Shraddha Kapoor's Film

Shraddha Kapoor is all set to play Haseena Parkar, sister of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai. Her brother Siddhanth Kapoor plays Dawood while Ankur Bhatia will be seen as her husband Ibrahim. Now, the makers of the film have revealed that television actress Muskan Bhamne of Bakula Bua Ka Bhoot, will play the role of Shraddha Kapoor's daughter, reports news agency IANS. Muskan will be seen as Umaira, Haseena Parkar's daughter in the Apoorva Lakhia-directed film. "I am a huge fan of Shraddha Kapoor so, when I got to know that I will be playing the role of her daughter, I couldn't believe it. Initially I was scared as I have always seen her on screen, but she was very warm and supportive towards me," Muskan said in a statement, reports IANS.
Here are some of Shraddha's looks from the film.
Younger & older.Thank you @ApoorvaLakhia for giving me the opportunity to play this character & for holding my hand through out. #HASEENApic.twitter.com/uKu6tEbcAX— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) April 24, 2017
Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai traces the life of Haseena Parkar from her youth till she is 40. "Haseena's journey starts from when she is 17-year-old to 40, so Shraddha fit into the role perfectly and she was keen to do something different and the opportunity for both (brother and sister) to work together does not come as often," Apoorva Lakhia earlier told PTI.
This is the first time that Shraddha and Siddhanth have collaborated for a film. However, she's 'excited' and 'nervous' at the same time. "I am very excited and nervous because I've been thinking if I have to do a scene with him, I've to forget that he is my bhaiya. He is the character in the film who is also my brother. But ultimately I think it'll help that we are brothers and sisters. I hope that bond translates on screen," she told PTI.
Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai is set to hit the screens on August 18.
