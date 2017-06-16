Haseena: Queen Of Mumbai Teaser - For Full Impact Of Shraddha Kapoor, Watch Till The End

The teaser of Shraddha Kapoor's much-awaited film Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai was unveiled by the makers of the film today. The one-minute teaser, which depicts the journey of terrorist Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar, will leave you enthralled. The short clip shows how Haseena's life changed after her husband was shot dead by gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli's gang in 1991. The incident prompted her to become the 'Godmother' of Nagpada, south Mumbai. "88 cases have been registered yet she appeared in the court only once," revealed the one-minute teaser. Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai has been directed by Apoorva Lakhia and produced by Nahid Khan.
Highlights
- Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai has been directed by Apoorva Lakhia
- The film will track the life of Haseena from her youth till she is 40
- Shraddha's brother Siddhanth will play the role of Dawood Ibrahim
Watch the captivating teaser of Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai here:
Shraddha's brother Siddhanth Kapoor will be seen portraying the role of Dawood Ibrahim in the film. Ankur Bhatia, who was last seen in Omung Kumar's Sarbjit, starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, will play the role of Haseena's husband Ibrahim Parkar.
On Monday, Shraddha Kapoor shared a new poster of her forthcoming film in which her face is seen covered with a burqa and her eyes have a menacing stare.
See the poster shared by Shraddha Kapoor here:
This is the first time that Shraddha has worked with her brother Siddhanth in a film. In an earlier interview to news agency PTI, the actress said she hopes that their 'bond translates on screen.'
"I am very excited and nervous because I've been thinking if I have to do a scene with him, I've to forget that he is my bhaiya. I hope that bond translates on screen," Shraddha told PTI.
Haseena: The Queen Of Mumbai was earlier scheduled for release on July 14. However, the movie will now be released in theatres on August 18.
(With PTI inputs)