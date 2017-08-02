Haryana's Manohar Lal Khattar Meets People During Morning Walk, Says State Doing Good

As BJP President Amit Shah began his Haryana tour, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today took people's feedback on a range of issues during his morning walk. "I went out for a round in the morning and was not accompanied by any security guard. I met some people and I talked to them on developmental issues pertaining to the state. I gathered their feedback on a range of issues and about what they thought about our government," Mr Khattar said.He said he was happy to know from the public that citizen-delivery services, "which we are trying to give in a transparent manner, were reaching them without any hassle."Mr Khattar said he met some young sportspersons. "I also met some young wrestlers of an akhara; they were happy with the steps our government is taking for the promotion of sports in the state. They also gave me a few suggestions and we will try to incorporate these," he said.Mr Shah arrived in Rohtak today on a three-day visit during which he will review the work done by the state government.With an eye on the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Mr Shah is travelling across states to find ways to strengthen the party at the local level.