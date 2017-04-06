Haryana To Observe Mahavir Jayanti As No-Meat, No-Liquor Day

The Haryana government will observe Mahavir Jayanti on April 9 every year as a no-meat and no-liquor day."The Haryana government has decided to celebrate Mahavir Jayanti as 'Ahimsha Divas' every year on April 9 when slaughterhouses will remain closed in the state, and there would be a complete ban on the sale of meat, eggs, fish and liquor," Haryana Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain said on Wednesday."Keeping in view the decision taken by the state government, all deputy commissioners, commissioners of municipal corporations and executive officers and secretaries of municipal councils and committees have been directed to ensure compliance of these instructions in areas under their jurisdiction," the minister said.Haryana has a BJP government since October 2014. The government had, in 2015, imposed a ban on sale of beef in the state.