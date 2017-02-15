Haryana Seeks 5,600 Paramilitary To Deal With Jat Stir

With Jat agitation continuing, the Haryana government has sought from the Centre 5,600 paramilitary personnel to deal with the growing tension in the state.In a communication to the Union Home Ministry, the Haryana government has conveyed that due to the ongoing Jat agitation demanding quota, tension has gripped in different parts of the state and hence the additional paramilitary personnel were required to deal with any possible law and order situation.The Haryana government has requested to provide 56 companies of paramilitary personnel and the Home Ministry is examining the request, a Home Ministry official said.A company of paramilitary personnel comprises of around 100 personnel.The Jat agitation in Haryana seeking reservation in education and government jobs among other demands, entered its 17th day today.Sit-ins and dharnas continued in many areas across the state.Three days ago, a meeting between representatives of a Haryana government-appointed committee and leaders of the Jat agitation remained inconclusive.Though the sit-ins have remained peaceful so far, but the Jat leaders have threatened to intensify the stir after February 19 if their demands were not met immediately.As many as 30 people were killed and properties worth crores of rupees were damaged at many places in Haryana during last year's Jat stir which had turned violent.