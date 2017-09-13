Haryana Police To Question Dera Chairperson Vipassana Insan

The Haryana police will soon interrogate Dera Sacha Sauda chairperson Vipassana Insan in connection with the violence that had broken out in Panchkula and Sirsa following the sect head's rape conviction.Ms Vipassana is one of the likely successors of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh and is the chairperson of the Dera."Sirsa police will soon ask Vipassana Insan to join the investigation," Haryana DGP B S Sandhu said here today.The police said it was making efforts to nab Ram Rahim's confidant and adopted daughter, Honeypreet, and key Dera functionary, Aditya Insaan who they believed are still in the country."We have sent police teams to Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to track them. We are presuming that they are hiding somewhere in the country," said Sandhu, adding that a lookout notice against them was also issued following apprehensions that they might try to "escape the country".The Haryana police had earlier conducted raids at various places and police teams were sent to various locations, including Mumbai and the Nepal side. It was also in touch with the police of other states.