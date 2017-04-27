Haryana Government To Purchase 150 Ambulances, 22 Medical Mobile Units

The Haryana government is all set to purchase 150 new ambulances and 22 Medical Mobile Units (MMUs) to provide immediate health and medical services to people.The MMUs will comprise a doctor, staff nurse, pharmacist and lab technician, Chief Secretary D S Dhesi said while presiding over a meeting of governing body of State Health Society, National Health Mission.The Chief Secretary directed the officers concerned to strengthen First Referral Unit (FRU) in coordination with Director General, Health Services so that round-the-clock medical services could be provided to people.The unit comprises a paediatrician, gynaecologist and anaesthetist, he said.Mr Dhesi also underlined the achievements by the state in the medical sector from 2005 to 2015.As per the Sample Registration System 2011-13, the under-five mortality rate (U5MR), which was 78 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2005, decreased to 43 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2015.Similarly, Infant Mortality Rate (IMR), which was 60 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2005, decreased to 36 per 1,000 live births in 2015. Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR), which was 35 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2005, decreased to 24 per 1,000 live births in 2015; and Maternal Mortality Rate (MMR), which was 186 per 1,000 live births in 2005, decreased to 127 per 1,000 live births in 2015. It was also informed that the state has improved considerably in terms of institutional deliveries."The institutional delivery rate was 43.3 per cent in 2005, which increased to 92.1 per cent till December 2016, whereas Total Fertility Rate (TFR), which was 2.8 per cent in 2005, decreased to 2.2 per cent in 2015," the official said.Mr Dhesi also directed the officers to achieve the target of 100 per cent Aadhaar registration of newborns, which is presently 94 per cent.The official also gave the approval to empanel private ultrasound centres under the 'Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram' to facilitate pregnant women.It was also decided that specialists would be appointed in cities such as Nuh, Palwal and Narnaul where there is poor availability of doctors, the spokesman added.