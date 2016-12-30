Haryana Family Seeks Permission For Self-Immolation After Girl's Rape, Murder

Alleging police inaction and improper investigation, the distraught family of a teenaged girl who was allegedly raped and murdered by her friend in Haryana's Sonipat district last month, has sought permission from President Pranab Mukherjee for self-immolation.The family has written a letter to the President, highlighting the inaction of Haryana Police officials in investigating the rape and murder of the 17-year-old victim, the victim's father said on Friday. The family has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.The family wrote to the President after, they alleged, they were not allowed to meet Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar in Gohana town recently.The father, who belongs to Bhanderi village in Sonipat district, alleged that the police had even failed to recover the body of his daughter despite pleas from the family.The victim, a first-year science student, has been missing since November 12 after she left for her college.Police, as per the victim's mobile phone call records, found that the last call made from her phone was to her male friend Vikram, resident of a nearby village.The victim's family claimed that Vikram was called by police during its investigation but was allowed to go despite claims by the family that he was behind her alleged rape and murder. The family's claims were based on statements of the wife of a local hotel owner who told them that the girl was raped and murdered in the hotel by Vikram.The accused is absconding since then.Following protests by the family and fellow villagers, the station house officer of Baroda police station was suspended and the Haryana Police announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for any information on Vikram.District police officers have admitted to "lapses" in investigation of the case.