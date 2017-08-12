Haryana BJP Chief's Son Sent To Judicial Custody In Chandigarh Stalking Case

Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala's son Vikas and his friend Ashish Kumar were today sent to the judicial custody till August 25 by a court in Chandigarh in the alleged stalking and attempted abduction case of an IAS officer's daughter.Amid tight police security, both were presented before the court of duty magistrate Gaurav Dutta. Defence counsel Surya Prakash said: "both the youths have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody".They had earlier been remanded in police custody for two days till today.The two accused were re-arrested on August 9 and were charged with attempted abduction under section 365 of the IPC and section 511, which relates to an attempt to commit an offence punishable with life or other imprisonment.Police reconstructed the "crime" scene on August 10 -- six days after the incident took place -- in connection with the stalking and attempted abduction incident.The defence lawyer had earlier claimed that Vikas (23) and Ashish (27) had not committed any offence and said that a "media trial" was going on in the case.They were arrested last week following the complaint of the IAS officer's daughter but released on bail as they had been booked under bailable sections of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.The stalking incident - and their release - triggered a nationwide outrage and a spate of protests.Last night, several people in Chandigarh held a march 'Bekhauf Azaadi' in support of the victim, and to raise awareness on the women safety issue.