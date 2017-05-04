Haryana Assembly Passes Resolution For Separate High Court

The Haryana assembly on Thursday passed a resolution for the creation of a separate High Court for Haryana in Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.The assembly resolution requested Parliament to effect an appropriate amendment in the Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966, to pave the way for a separate High Court for Haryana in Chandigarh.The resolution, moved by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ram Bilas Sharma, was passed unanimously in the special session of the assembly."Haryana has completed 50 years of its existence as a separate state, a separate High Court has still not been provided for the state..."The Haryana assembly had earlier adopted resolutions recommending the bifurcation of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and setting up of a separate High Court for Haryana on March 14, 2002 and December 15, 2005.On April 22, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to accord top priority to setting up a separate High Court for Haryana.