Haryana Achieves Sex Ratio Of 900 Girls Per 1000 Boys: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana achieved a sex ratio of 900 girls as against 1000 boys in 2016, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said today, citing Civil Registration System (CRS) data.This is much in contrast to the statistics of 2011, when Haryana had the worst sex ratio of 834:1000 among all states in the country, he said.The state government had been making concerted efforts to improve the sex ratio, and now it has taken a leap forward by achieving marked improvement in the Sex Ratio at Birth (SRB), he claimed.According to the statistics available for sex ratio, he said that out of 5,25,278 children born in the state from January to December 2016, there were 2,76,414 boys and 2,48,864 girls and the sex ratio at birth touched the mark of 900.He said that none of the districts is below 850 mark and 12 districts in the state have recorded sex ratio of 900 or 900 plus in 2016.As many as 15 districts had SRB of more than 900 during December 2016.He said that the state had launched a massive drive against sex selection, selective abortion and female foeticide.About 400 FIRs were registered under Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques and Medical Termination of Pregnancy Acts against the offenders after successful raids, including 75 raids conducted across the border in adjoining states in the last about one year, he said.