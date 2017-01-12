Harsimrat Kaur, Sukhbir Badal Condemn Shoe Attack On Parkash Singh

AAP has realized that the ground is slipping beneath its feet and that was the result of this extreme frustration. - Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) January 12, 2017

Condemning the shoe attack on Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur said that trouble-makers who want to "destroy the peaceful fabric" of the state will never succeed in their endeavour. Mr Badal was addressing a rally at Lambi village yesterday when a 40-year-old Gurbachan Singh threw a shoe towards the Chief Minister, which hit his turban. According to the police, Mr Singh is the brother of a radical Sikh leader Amrik Singh Ajnala."I appeal to Punjabis to remain calm and give a befitting reply to trouble-makers by voting for Mr Badal to lead them again," Ms Kaur said."Trouble-makers who want to destroy peace can never succeed in their endeavour," added the Lok Sabha member from Bathinda.Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal also hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party and alleged that AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal had met radical leader Ajnala."AAP has realised that the ground is slipping beneath its feet and that was the result of this extreme frustration," he said, referring to the shoe attack on his father."We are quiet because Shiromani Akali Dal is a peace loving party and nobody should test our patience," the party president said."I again reiterate that Mr Badal has always stood for peace and communal harmony and so does the Shiromani Akali Dal," Ms Kaur said.The assembly polls in Punjab have been scheduled for February 4. It is considered to be a three-way race between the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP alliance, Congress and debutant Aam Aadmi Party.