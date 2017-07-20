Harish Rawat Escapes Unhurt After Vehicle Hits Him

Dehradun: Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat escaped unhurt after he was hit by a motorcycle in Dehradun.
The driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit the Congress leader, who was taking a stroll outside his residence in the Rajpur area last evening, according to Mr Rawat's spokesperson Surendra Kumar.
The Congress leader though escaped the incident unhurt, said Mr Kumar.
A crowd had gathered after the incident, said Mr Kumar, adding that Mr Rawat ensured that the biker left the spot without any trouble.