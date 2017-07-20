Harish Rawat Escapes Unhurt After Vehicle Hits Him

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat escaped unhurt after he was hit by a motorcycle in Dehradun.The driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit the Congress leader, who was taking a stroll outside his residence in the Rajpur area last evening, according to Mr Rawat's spokesperson Surendra Kumar.The Congress leader though escaped the incident unhurt, said Mr Kumar.A crowd had gathered after the incident, said Mr Kumar, adding that Mr Rawat ensured that the biker left the spot without any trouble.