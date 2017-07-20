Harish Rawat Escapes Unhurt After Vehicle Hits Him

The Congress leader Harish Rawat though escaped the incident unhurt, his spokesman said.

All India | | Updated: July 20, 2017 15:27 IST
Ex Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat ensured that the biker left without any trouble. (File)

Dehradun:  Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat escaped unhurt after he was hit by a motorcycle in Dehradun.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and it hit the Congress leader, who was taking a stroll outside his residence in the Rajpur area last evening, according to Mr Rawat's spokesperson Surendra Kumar.

The Congress leader though escaped the incident unhurt, said Mr Kumar.

A crowd had gathered after the incident, said Mr Kumar, adding that Mr Rawat ensured that the biker left the spot without any trouble.

