Hardik Patel, 59 Others Charged For Vandalising BJP Councillor's Home

The Ahmedabad police today filed a case against Hardik Patel, the 23-year-old face of Patidar or Patel reservation, and 59 others for allegedly vandalising a BJP councillor's house. Eleven persons have already been arrested in this connection. Hardik Patel and others are yet to be arrested, said the police.The group was reportedly upset after one of their members, Kunal Patel, was arrested yesterday for allegedly posting an objectionable message on the social media, an official at Ramol Police Station said, reported PTI.Holding BJP councilor Paresh Patel responsible for the arrest, the group entered the councilor's home in Vastral at around 2 am. Apart from vandalising the house, the group also set on a BJP flag on fire, the police said.In February this year, the police in Rajkot district detained around 15 members of Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) for allegedly attacking people who protested against the quota leader. The group reportedly had an altercation with those who shouted slogans against Hardik. They also tried to attack the protesters using sticks in Jetpur town. Hardik Patel alleged that those who shouted slogans against him were BJP "goons".Hardik Patel, the leader of Patidar reservation movement, was earlier booked in two cases of sedition in Ahmedabad and Surat. He spent nine months in a jail in Surat. Later, while releasing on bail, the Gujarat High Court asked him to go out of the state for six months while laying down conditions for bail in the sedition case. The 23-year-old returned to Gujarat in January, 2017.(With PTI inputs)